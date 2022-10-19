What to look out for with over-the-counter hearing aids

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pharmacy shelves will be looking different in the coming months as over-the-counter hearing aids enter shopping carts in stores and online.

Some options listed online can range anywhere from two hundred dollars to a thousand dollars. With some prescription hearing aids costing a couple thousand dollars, some people may look to over-the-counter alternatives but experts warn to look for more than just a lower price

“They’re mechanical devices, an electronic, so they’re bound to fail at some point or have issues, and so we’re here to take care of them,” said Rose Brakke, Au.D., an audiologist at Heartland Hearing Professionals. “The people who are buying them over-the-counter are going to get that device, but then they’re not going to get any of that care. When something goes wrong with it, are you going to have to buy a new set?”

Matthew Frisk, Au.D., an audiologist at Hearing Solutions, said, “You just simply can’t fit a hearing aid over the internet and you can’t fit a hearing aid where you take it off the shelf and say, ‘here you go.’”

However, that’s not to say that there aren’t certain people that can benefit from this option such as people with mild hearing loss.

“There’s a market for over the counter hearing aids,” said Frisk. “I think if you had a mild hearing loss and you don’t have any medical red flags I think you can easily get a hearing aid over the counter. It’s a wonderful market but for anyone with a moderate to severe hearing loss, it’s not going to be an ideal fit.”

The solution is as unique as a prescription and both audiologist say that while you may not need a prescription hearing aid they recommend you get your hearing checked to see which option is best for you.

“Some people are candidates for hearing aids and some people aren’t and we’ll help guide you on that path,” added Brakke.

