UPDATE: Man to take plea in killing of couple and their unborn child

Anthony Reese mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of shooting a couple and their unborn child last November is set to plead guilty in the case just days before the one-year anniversary.

36-year-old Anthony Reese is charged with two counts of intentional murder, and one count of murdering an unborn child after police say he opened fire at a factory in north Fargo on Nov. 17. The deadly shooting happened just minutes after co-workers say Reese was fired from Composite America located at 401 27th St. N. Co-workers say Reese was escorted out of the building, but gunshots rang out moments later after documents say Reese grabbed a firearm from his car.

43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was 35-weeks pregnant, were killed.

“Anthony (Reese) had said he wanted to make Richie suffer, so he shot his unborn baby. I just don’t understand taking innocent lives over nothing,” Kayla Lancor, a good friend of the victims told Valley News Live in an interview after the shooting.

Reese is expected to plead guilty on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

