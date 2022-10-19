Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash for Halloween.(Tommy's Express Car Wash)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country.

The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

According to Tommy’s Express, the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night.

Check the company’s site for locations and times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
Fargo city leader stripped of title- October 17
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

Latest News

FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise and victims feel financial, emotional impact
Martial law has been declared in four annexed regions of Ukraine. (CNN, RTL GERMANY,...
Putin declares martial law in 4 annexed regions of Ukraine
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states