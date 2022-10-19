Records: Enderlin man sexually abused, severely neglected young boy

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Enderlin man is facing a laundry list of charges that detail disturbing abuse of a young boy in late 2020.

27-year-old Lucas John Puhr is charged in Barnes County Court with gross sexual imposition, aggravated assault, child abuse and two counts of child neglect. If convicted on the first count, Puhr faces the rest of his life in prison.

Newly filed court documents detail the alleged abuse occurred in both October and December 2020, and happened with the same victim. Court documents state the victim was under the age of 6 at the time of the incidents.

Court documents say in October, Puhr picked the child up off the ground by his neck and obstructed the child’s breathing.

In December 2020, court documents state Puhr engaged in a sexual act with the same child, as well as forced the child to lick feces in a diaper and lick a basement floor.

A warrant is out for Puhr’s arrest, and a mugshot is not immediately available as of this publication.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.