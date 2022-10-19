Contests
Police: Combatting “swatting” calls can be difficult

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Finding those responsible for the “swatting” calls to North Dakota schools has been tough.

This is when someone makes a fake emergency call, with the intention of dispatching a large police response to a specific location.

Multiple schools across the state, including in Fargo, West Fargo, and Jamestown, were on high alert last week after fake threats were made as part of the trend.

The act can lead to a heightened police response that not only puts pressure on law enforcement, but also causes tension for others involved.

“It’s very stressful for students and for school administration,” said Deputy Chief Brett Johnson of the Grand Forks Police Department. ”It’s a very concerning event when it happens.”

How can these calls be combatted?

Johnson says that can be difficult to do.

He says, in most cases, calls are made from internet phone numbers.

“Majority of the time if we are able to capture a phone number, where the call came in from, it comes back to a number that is essentially untraceable,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says the caller can come in different forms such as a real person or an automated voice.

He says this is one of the key details that school districts should remember to take note of in these kinds of events.

“If it a computer-generated voice that’s something we want to know or if they are saying things that don’t make sense for your particular facility, that is something that we would want to know,” Johnson expressed.

Johnson also added, whether the call is believed to be fake, they always take it seriously.

“We treat each one like its the real thing,” he said. ”You never want to let your guard down and make those kinds of assumptions.”

