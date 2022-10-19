Contests
North Dakota University System employees, students asked to change passwords after discovering security concern

North Dakota University System(North Dakota University System)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees and students within the North Dakota University System are being asked to change their passwords.

Jerry Rostad, the University System’s vice chancellor of Strategy and Strategic Engagement, says Core Technology Services (CTS) of the NDUS discovered a security threat the weekend of October 8-9.

He says “a password change is a relatively standard, precautionary measure aimed at keeping our systems safe.”

Rostad added NDUS is in the early stages of determining the specifics of the concern.

