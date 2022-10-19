Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Nearly 1 year later, Bemidji Police continue search for missing teen

Navaeh Kingbird
Navaeh Kingbird(Bemidji, MN Police Dept.)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - With fall and hunting seasons upon us, the Bemidji Police Department is putting out a reminder to be vigilant while outdoors as as they continue to search for a teen who went missing nearly one year ago.

Navaeh Kingbird was last seen in the City of Bemidji on October 22, 2021. Nevaeh’s family, friends and the Bemidji Police Department continue to search and follow leads in her disappearance.  Bemidji Police Detectives continue to receive and follow up on all information related to Nevaeh.

Bemidji Police ask that hunters remain watchful and report any suspicious activity or property immediately.

It is believed Neveah was wearing either a black zip up hoody, or a red sweatshirt with a “bull” logo. She was also believed to be wearing blue “skinny” style jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department directly at 218-333-9111.

If you have information about this missing person case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
Fargo city leader stripped of title- October 17
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

Latest News

Earl Strinden - file photo
Former ND House Majority Leader & Founder of UND Foundation passes away
Site under construction at the former Sunmart on Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls, MN.
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
0723_Child abuse court
Records: Enderlin man sexually abused, severely neglected young boy
Noon Weather - October 19
Noon Weather - October 19