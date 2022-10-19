Nearly 1 year later, Bemidji Police continue search for missing teen

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - With fall and hunting seasons upon us, the Bemidji Police Department is putting out a reminder to be vigilant while outdoors as as they continue to search for a teen who went missing nearly one year ago.

Navaeh Kingbird was last seen in the City of Bemidji on October 22, 2021. Nevaeh’s family, friends and the Bemidji Police Department continue to search and follow leads in her disappearance. Bemidji Police Detectives continue to receive and follow up on all information related to Nevaeh.

Bemidji Police ask that hunters remain watchful and report any suspicious activity or property immediately.

It is believed Neveah was wearing either a black zip up hoody, or a red sweatshirt with a “bull” logo. She was also believed to be wearing blue “skinny” style jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department directly at 218-333-9111.

If you have information about this missing person case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

