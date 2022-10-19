Contests
Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead

Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on...
Joseph Haj's dashcam captured a Moorhead school bus illegally passing in a no-passing zone on Highway 52, almost causing a head-on collision.(Joseph Haj)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead.

It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead.

There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation.

Police were on scene for an hour and a half. The accident is still under investigation.

