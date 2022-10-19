Multiple injured in car-bus crash in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 7:55 Tuesday morning, Moorhead police received a call on a car and bus crash in Moorhead.

It happened on 36th Street South in Moorhead.

There were multiple injuries but they weren’t serious enough for hospital transportation.

Police were on scene for an hour and a half. The accident is still under investigation.

