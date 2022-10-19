Contests
Minnesota Governors debate covers hot topics and gets reactions

KTTC Governor Debate Question on Opioid Epidemic
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday, Gray TV stations across the state of Minnesota hosted a gubernatorial debate between current governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen,.

The debate was televised by our Gray sister station KTTC in Rochester. We livestreamed the debate on our website and Facebook, and viewers commented on our post, some cheering Republican challenger Jensen on and others are still in support of Governor Walz.

One hot topic at the debate was school safety, a topical conversation in the wake of active shooter hoaxes in and around the area, along with the threatening email that threw a Barnesville school into lockdown last week.

“I think what we can do with kids at school is we have to look at new things such as controlling access points but we also need to recognize that police are going to have an awful lot of expertise in how can we do this better, we need more cops on the street corners,” said Republican challenger Scott Jensen.

“We have guns on the streets that were meant for war, we have the opportunity to do smart things like background checks or making sure we have red flag laws, in many of these cases once we go back and deconstruct this the easy access to these firearms is one of the problems we see this on our streets today,” said current Governor Tim Walz.

