Hawley Police Department conducts training

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAWLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Officers of the Hawley Police Department will be conducting training at the police department range, south of Maple St.

This is required training by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers.

Firearms will be used and gunshots will be fired. This will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from approximately 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

