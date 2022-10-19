Contests
Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen debate question recap

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.(KTTC)
By Derek Grant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head-to-head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

QUESTION- Many of our viewers have reached out about the ongoing opioid crisis affecting communities big and small.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health-- nearly 1,300 people in this state died last year from an overdose -- up 20% from 2020. Now rainbow fentanyl pills, looking like candy, have reached Minnesota. Authorities first finding the brightly colored pills, which could appeal to kids, in Mankato last month.

As governor – what specifically would you do to address this ongoing crisis and save lives?

QUESTION- A federal report shows math and reading scores dropped significantly in the first two years of the pandemic.

ACT scores are the lowest they’ve been in 30 years. What will you do as governor to direct the state’s resources and help Minnesota’s children succeed in school?

