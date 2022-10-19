Former ND House Majority Leader & Founder of UND Foundation passes away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota House Majority Leader and UND Foundation Founder Earl Strinden has passed away.

Strinden was a Marine Corps veteran, served as a member of the Grand Forks City Council, was in the state legislature for 22 years and founded the University of North Dakota (UND) Foundation.

The UND Alumni Association & Foundation released on Striden’s passing: “As an organization that owes so much to Earl Strinden, we are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He was instrumental in our standing today as one of the most successful fundraising organizations in North Dakota.”

Strinden was the CEO of the UND Alumni Association from 1969 to 2000. He worked to convince our Board of Directors and others in the value of starting the Foundation alongside the Alumni Association. Current CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink says Strinden’s vision changed the trajectory of the organization and the University when the Foundation was formed in 1978 to act as the fundraising arm of UND. The two organizations merged in 2014.

“On a personal level, Earl was my mentor. As a fresh graduate of UND in 1986, I told him in an interview that I wanted his job someday, and he was a constant source of support as I took over as CEO eight years ago. I am eternally grateful for the mentorship I received from such a caring and dedicated servant leader,” Zink recalls.

UND President Andy Armacost also released a statement on behalf of UND, which reads: “Earl Strinden epitomized both UND and the State of North Dakota. His contributions to our campus were ceaseless, and I was thrilled to speak with him shortly after I was appointed as UND’s President and quite a few times since. He was always kind and welcoming to me and Kathy in our time here at UND. We celebrate his life of leadership and giving while we mourn his passing. We should all follow his example of commitment to others.”

