Continued Warming into the Weekend

THURSDAY: It will be warmer than the last several mornings! Morning lows drop only into the 20s and low 30s with the help of clouds overnight. Some in northern MN and the far northern Valley may wake up to a bit of fog. With temperatures near freezing in that same area, there may be some freezing fog. Thursday afternoon brings a few clouds as well and high temperatures in the 50s and low-to-mid 60s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Morning temperatures for Friday will be mild in the 40s for most. Through the afternoon Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s. Just a degree or two cooler than our Thursday as a weak cool front passes. We warm right back up on Saturday! Morning temperatures will mainly be in the 30s and low 40s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to 60s for most! There may be a few 70s as well. Saturday will also bring breezier conditions as we continue through the weekend. There may be a few light rain showers in northeastern ND and points west.

SUNDAY: The windy conditions will continue into Sunday as well. Sunday morning will be similar in the 40s to near 50 degrees for most. As a low pressure system approaches, we will see some showers and potentially a thunderstorm or two in the later part of the day! We’ll experience a big warm-up ahead of this system, though, but afternoon highs may vary depending on timing. Some areas south and east could warm into the 70s!

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: By Monday when the low shifts east, the cold front moves through, and we end up on the back/colder side of it. The precipitation type will be a big factor for impacts. Some weather models are indicating a changeover to snow during the day. Others keep the valley in mostly rain. Winds will be quite strong, so an unpleasant day is likely. However, if there is a changeover to snow, there will be impacts to visibility where that happens! The storm is still several days away, so forecast changes are possible. We will be keeping a close eye on it!

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Thanks to the days of precipitation, our temps won’t be as warm as they had been prior to the rain/snow. However, temperatures won’t be too cold. We will start the day in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will build giving us overcast conditions by lunchtime. By the afternoon, we will see our temperatures reach up to the 40s and 50s. As we move into Wednesday, conditions will remain mostly the same. There is currently a chance to see some precipitations which is most likely to be rain but could transition to snow in some places. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s while afternoon highs will reach into the 40s and 50s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 33. High: 63.

FRIDAY: Warmer and partly sunny. Low: 45. High: 62.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm! Cloudy with shower chance late. Low: 53. High: 70.

MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cooler with chance of showers. Low: 45. High: 50.

TUESDAY: Cooler with overcast skies. Low: 32. High: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of AM showers. Low: 30. High: 41.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.