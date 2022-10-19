Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls

Site under construction at the former Sunmart on Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls, MN.
Site under construction at the former Sunmart on Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls, MN.(Greater Fergus Falls Corporation)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.

“Amazon is excited to be part of the Otter Tail County community. We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to residents and growing our partnerships with business and community organizations in the area,” Amazon Spokesperson Scott Seroka said.

A facility like this will typically create up to 150 new jobs. These positions will work within the facility organizing and preparing packages for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners who will provide the last mile service directory to Amazon customers. Hiring will begin approximately one month prior to the launch.

Greater Fergus Falls CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Because of our adaptive reuse efforts and recent zoning amendments, we were able to respond to site selection inquiries for the last-mile logistics center and fast-track the process,” she continued, “This is a prime example of how private-public partnerships can drive development in rural communities.”

Those involved with the project say retrofitting an existing building was an intentional choice. The redeveloped big-box site provided a faster pathway to setting up the site. Property owner Mike Thorson said, “The redevelopment of this empty ‘big box’ has been made possible by the forward-thinking efforts of our city and business leaders.”

You can check @GreaterFFMN on Facebook for job vacancies and launch day information.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
Fargo city leader stripped of title- October 17
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

Latest News

Earl Strinden - file photo
Former ND House Majority Leader passes away
0723_Child abuse court
Records: Enderlin man sexually abused, severely neglected young boy
Noon Weather - October 19
Noon Weather - October 19
Mr. Food - Pumpkin Streusel Muffins - October 19
Mr. Food - Pumpkin Streusel Muffins - October 19