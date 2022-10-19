Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.

“Amazon is excited to be part of the Otter Tail County community. We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to residents and growing our partnerships with business and community organizations in the area,” Amazon Spokesperson Scott Seroka said.

A facility like this will typically create up to 150 new jobs. These positions will work within the facility organizing and preparing packages for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners who will provide the last mile service directory to Amazon customers. Hiring will begin approximately one month prior to the launch.

Greater Fergus Falls CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Because of our adaptive reuse efforts and recent zoning amendments, we were able to respond to site selection inquiries for the last-mile logistics center and fast-track the process,” she continued, “This is a prime example of how private-public partnerships can drive development in rural communities.”

Those involved with the project say retrofitting an existing building was an intentional choice. The redeveloped big-box site provided a faster pathway to setting up the site. Property owner Mike Thorson said, “The redevelopment of this empty ‘big box’ has been made possible by the forward-thinking efforts of our city and business leaders.”

You can check @GreaterFFMN on Facebook for job vacancies and launch day information.

