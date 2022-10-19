Abbott recalls certain baby formula products

(NBC) - Abbott announced they are recalling certain baby formula products over faulty bottle caps.

The recall includes certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of ready to feed liquid products for infants and children.

The company says a small percentage of bottles have caps that may not have been sealed completely and could result in spoilage.

Abbott says the products included in the recall were manufactured at the company’s Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility.

A complete list of recalled products can be found on Abbotts recall page.

