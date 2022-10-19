Contests
Abbott recalls certain baby formula products

Abbott Labs says a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in the formula being spoiled.(Abbott Labs)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(NBC) - Abbott announced they are recalling certain baby formula products over faulty bottle caps.

The recall includes certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of ready to feed liquid products for infants and children.

The company says a small percentage of bottles have caps that may not have been sealed completely and could result in spoilage.

Abbott says the products included in the recall were manufactured at the company’s Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility.

A complete list of recalled products can be found on Abbotts recall page.

