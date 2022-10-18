Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

West Acres holiday shopping event ending

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo.

The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years.

The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able to work with so many amazing organizations, event vendors, volunteers, and business partners over the years to pull off this magical event, but it wouldn’t have carried the legacy it did without you - our customers.”

During the event, local nonprofits work and split money raised, totaling nearly $1 million for local charities over the years.

On Facebook, West Acres goes on to say it is excited for what’s to come and will share more plans for the upcoming holiday shopping season, calling it “pure magic!”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
Jacob Metcalf, 29, Fargo
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
active scene
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation

Latest News

City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo.
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo
ROMANTIX
Romantix’s move to new building stalled again
Fargo city leader stripped of title- October 17
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title
10:00PM Sports October 17
10:00PM Sports October 17