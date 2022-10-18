West Acres holiday shopping event ending

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo.

The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years.

The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able to work with so many amazing organizations, event vendors, volunteers, and business partners over the years to pull off this magical event, but it wouldn’t have carried the legacy it did without you - our customers.”

During the event, local nonprofits work and split money raised, totaling nearly $1 million for local charities over the years.

On Facebook, West Acres goes on to say it is excited for what’s to come and will share more plans for the upcoming holiday shopping season, calling it “pure magic!”

