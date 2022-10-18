Contests
Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant, police searching for two

It happened Monday around 4 p.m. in the 1100 blk. of 9th Ave. N.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for two people, wanted for questioning, after an argument escalated at a local restaurant.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to the 1100 blk. of 9th Ave. N. for a report of a customer threatening staff. Authorities say the customer was making racial slurs as managers tried to diffuse the situation.

They say the manager then went to his vehicle and was followed by the customer and another person. Feeling threatened, he retrieved his handgun, but did not point or fire the gun, according to police.

The customer responded by displaying two knives. Officers say the manager was able to escape and hide in a local business until they arrived.

The two individuals took off before officers showed up and police are searching for them. This is an ongoing investigation.

