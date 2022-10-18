Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested a man in Burleigh County, in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia.

An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.

Police say Truitt took the kids from a Walmart on Sunday, in Hampton, VA.

According to Hampton Police, the children are in the care of Child Protective Services in North Dakota.

Truitt was wanted for felony abduction by Hampton police. Police say that the kids were believed to be in “extreme danger.”

