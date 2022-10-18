UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo.

Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E.

Authorities say the vehicle is deemed a total loss and the cost of damages is unknown, at this time.

No one was injured. Also, nearby businesses were not impacted.

