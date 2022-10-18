UPDATE: Fire destroys vehicle in West Fargo
Firefighters were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Veterans Blvd. near 24th Ave. E.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a car that was on fire, which was parked a the shopping center near Mattress Firm in West Fargo.
Authorities say the vehicle is deemed a total loss and the cost of damages is unknown, at this time.
No one was injured. Also, nearby businesses were not impacted.
