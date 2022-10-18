Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County

GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota.

The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.

Deputies also say the driver and passenger gave several fake names to them throughout the investigation. The driver, Timothy Grenz, was charged with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other drug and traffic violations.

Grenz and the passenger, Charles Koenig, were arrested and transported to the Barnes County Correctional Facility. Jurisdictions holding the felony warrants for Koenig have been contacted.

In a Facebook post, the Griggs County Sheriff says the department is working tirelessly to combat the illicit, criminal, and drug activity in Griggs County, and he has a message for those involved in illegal activities.

“You have now given yourself two choices. Choice #1 immediately pack your belongings and gather up your debris and leave Griggs County or go back to where you came from. Choice #2 you can stay here and some point, very soon, our paths will cross and you will be put in a position of exposure on Facebook and in the media. Once you have been arrested by our staff, you will be brought to court to take your chances with the court system.”

The sheriff also invited those involved in drug activity to seek help.

“If you are a resident of Griggs County and you are suffering through severe addiction and nowhere to turn, I invite you to contact the Sheriff’s Office and we will help you in a nonjudgmental and confidential way to find the resources to help you gain your life back,” the post reads.

