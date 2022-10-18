Stabbing under investigation in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An alleged stabbing is under investigation in Mahnomen County, MN.

Dispatchers say they cannot confirm nor deny the report of an alleged stabbing, but they say it’s under investigation.

Scanner traffic also indicates an air ambulance was taking a patient to a Fargo hospital for stab wounds.

No other information is being released.

