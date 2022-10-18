Romantix’s move to new building stalled again

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lingering dispute may now be moving to court after Fargo City Commissioner voted to uphold a denial for a “change of use” permit for the adult store Romantix.

Romantix has been planning to move into a storefront located at 74 Broadway North.

The “change of use” permit was previously denied after city officials determined Romantix to be an adult bookstore, which is not allowed in the Downtown Mixed Use District.

This determination disqualified the business from its intended move into the Broadway location.

An attorney for Romantix, Matt Hoffer, addressed the city commission during its meeting Monday night, stating the business removed all books and periodicals from its store, making it eligible for the move.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.