Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university.

The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions raised.

Some were unhappy that the school allowed Owens to speak at the university, such as Anjile Lo, a protester, who said, “How can you allow someone so hateful and someone who spouts such lies to have a voice here at NDSU? I think it’s disgusting.”

“Every NDSU student that I’ve talked to has had similar reasons of wanting to show support for our peers that are part of our communities that she targets or that she uses for her content,” said Emma Dodds, a junior at NDSU.

Others were left disgruntled that there were protesters at the event they wanted to attend, such as Jessica Koerselman, a senior at MSUM, who said “Everyone gets their side to believe on. I’m not going to stand here, I have better things to do with my day honestly. I’m going to let them listen to who they want to just like I’m going to go in and listen to who I want to.”

“What we should be able to do is be able to have a civil debate without having to yell at each other,” added Ethan Rombach, a freshman at NDSU.

It’s not often that most of the talking for the day takes place before the speaker utters their first words however that was not the case as these different viewpoints clashed on campus.

Saffron Quader, a sophomore at NDSU, stated, “I think everyone needs to be mindful and to respect other people’s beliefs, even if they don’t agree with them.”

