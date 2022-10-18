Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: Fan arrested for shooting at neighbor’s house after argument over football game

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Nick Kremer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama man has been arrested after reportedly having a dispute with his neighbor over a college football game.

According to the Florence Police Department, Ricky Franks Jr. was involved in an argument with a neighbor after Alabama suffered its first loss of the season to Tennessee over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers 52-49 on a field goal as time expired.

Franks Jr. allegedly left the neighbor’s home following a verbal argument about the game and fired a shotgun at the home.

WAFF reports the house was hit, but no one inside was injured in the shooting.

Officers with the Florence Police Department said they arrested Franks Jr. without any further incident.

Franks Jr. was released on a $30,000 bond.

Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house...
Alabama authorities say Ricky Franks Jr. has been arrested for shooting a neighbor's house after a weekend football game.(Florence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Jacob Metcalf, 29, Fargo
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

Latest News

Jabin Wade, 19, said he's lucky to be alive after a stray bullet struck him in the back of the...
Teen says he’s lucky to be alive after stray bullet struck him in the back of his neck
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart
FILE - In this July 12, 2020 photo, a standing memorial to the people who died aboard the...
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
Naloxone emergency kit
Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota