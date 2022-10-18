Phoenix Sproles transferring from North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the longest-tenured members of the Bison Football team will be spending his senior season elsewhere.

Phoenix Sproles has confirmed with Valley News Live that he will be transferring from North Dakota State.

Sproles, a six-foot wide receiver from New Hope, Minnesota, has been a member of the Bison football team since 2018.

His biggest season statistically was the 2019 campaign, where he finished with 541 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches.

He had three catches in four games this season with North Dakota State.

It is unknown at this time where Sproles will go play his final year of eligibility.

