Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Phoenix Sproles transferring from North Dakota State

Phoenix Sproles
Phoenix Sproles(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the longest-tenured members of the Bison Football team will be spending his senior season elsewhere.

Phoenix Sproles has confirmed with Valley News Live that he will be transferring from North Dakota State.

Sproles, a six-foot wide receiver from New Hope, Minnesota, has been a member of the Bison football team since 2018.

His biggest season statistically was the 2019 campaign, where he finished with 541 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches.

He had three catches in four games this season with North Dakota State.

It is unknown at this time where Sproles will go play his final year of eligibility.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
GLYNDON CRASH
Three hurt in crash near Glyndon
Police lights
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

Latest News

Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 2
Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 2
Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 1
Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 1
Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 3
Friday Night Live October 14 - Part 3
Nodak Insurance Football Performance Complex
NDSU cuts ribbon on new indoor practice facility