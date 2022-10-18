Neighbors voice praise, safety concerns over proposed downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feelings are strong on both sides of a proposed pedestrian bridge in downtown Fargo as the planning process continues to inch forward.

The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N. in front of Fargo City Hall, and would bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls to the greenway along the Red River.

A public input meeting was held Tuesday where taxpayers were left with four options to choose from: Three bridge concepts or go away with the project all together.

“All options are on the table, including doing nothing. That’s always an option we look at on this kind of a project. That’s why it’s important for people to come out, if you do support it, if you don’t,” Wade Kline with KLJ Architects said.

Merle Anderson is one of many we spoke with Tuesday who says he’s not a fan of the bridge plan.

“I think it’s very beautiful, but I question the amount of spending to put a crosswalk, in essence, with the view of a river, when there’s crosswalks on either end of it,” Anderson said.

Depending on the design chosen, officials say the bridge could cost anywhere between $3 and 11 million, which is money Anderson would be better spent other places in the city. Anderson also said he feels the bridge poses several safety concerns.

“Are there going to be security lights? IS there going to be access for the police department to patrol? Because we do have problems,” he said.

Meanwhile folks like Christopher Coen say the bridge would bring new life to downtown.

“It’s trying to be a central node to liven up the city and downtown; to make downtown more popular than it already is! Think of all the selfies you could do down there! I’m not into that, but younger generations are really into that,” Coen smiled.

Those behind the project agree with Coen as they say the bridge has the potential to be new ‘iconic’ public space for Fargo.

“People are excited to connect downtown to the river. It’s not something we’ve been able to do incredibly well with the investments we’ve had to do in flood protection,” Joe Burgu, President of Folkways Studio, a consultant on the project. “One of the concepts has an outlook that puts people 35, 40 feet above the riverbanks, which I think would create a really amazing opportunity for guests and visitors to connect with the river in new ways.”

Officials say the city has received a $2.4 million federal grant for the project on top of a local donation of $600,000, but where the rest of the cash will come from is still a question city leaders are working on.

If the project moves forward, officials say they aim to break ground in the spring of 2024.

You can voice your opinions on the bridge Tuesday at Fargo City Hall until 6:30 p.m., or you can write to officials online by via email at: 2ndStPedBridge@kljeng.com. You can see more renderings of the bridge concepts by clicking here.

