Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus 26 years ago.

Smart is presumed dead and her body remains missing.

A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder.

His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart’s body.

San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen.

