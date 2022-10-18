Contests
Man convicted of killing missing California college student Kristin Smart

FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask, Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis Obispo, Calif.(David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus 26 years ago.

Smart is presumed dead and her body remains missing.

A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder.

His father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart’s body.

San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

