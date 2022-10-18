Jamestown Public School District using “swatting” cases as learning opportunities

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The Jamestown Public School District is debriefing and analyzing all levels to learn from the recent “swatting” incident that occurred Oct. 13.

“Swatting” is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Jamestown High School was one of several schools involved in the state. Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech says they’ve been debriefing with all the schools and administrators in the district to look at different things done well and what can be addressed.

Dr. Lech says in what turned out to be an elaborate drill at the Jamestown High School, not learning something from it would be a “missed opportunity.” He added school administrators would be meeting with local law enforcement this week to do a coordination debrief and communicate what went well and what can be fixed in the event of future incidents.

In other school news, Food Service Coordinator Cindy Wall informed the school board that they are no longer serving an alternative meal regardless of unpaid meals in the district. Wall says if a student continues to go into the negative, conversations are held with councils and later Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech to remedy the situation.

You can view the most recent Jamestown Public School Board meeting here.

