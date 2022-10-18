Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Jamestown armed carjacking leads to a chase & 2 arrests

The victim said two men carjacked him at gunpoint.
Jamestown carjacking
Jamestown carjacking(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say they responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 400 block of 2nd St. SW just after 7:45 last night.

The victim said two men carjacked him at gunpoint.

Very soon after, a Sheriff’s deputy found the car near where it was taken from.

They tried to stop it, but it fled down an alley.

Police say the deputy gave chase during a short pursuit.

The driver, 38-year-old Christopher Grabinger, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fleeing to elude and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The passenger, 32-year-old Stephen Pierce, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
Jacob Metcalf, 29, Fargo
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
Discourse at NDSU's Memorial Union
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU
active scene
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation

Latest News

File photo of knife.
UPDATE: Suspect on the run after stabbing man in Mahnomen County
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
Valley Today Weather - October 18, 2022
Valley Today Weather - October 18, 2022
Hunter safety
Hunters are reminded to keep safety in mind this season