Hunters are reminded to keep safety in mind this season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunting is a Midwest family tradition for most but hunters are reminded to keep safety in the forefront of their mind while out in the fields, blinds, or stands.

Biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish, Doug Leier said there are 10 commandments for hunting safety, but hunters don’t have to memorize it. He just asks for people to always have safety in mind.

Safety measures should include utilizing the guns safety button or unloading the gun while not using it and always beinga ware of your surroundings while taking aim.

“There’s always a little bit of it cant happen to me or it’s not going to happen to me so we really try to stress to people to just slow down and think, before you squeeze that trigger, just stop for a second and make sure you know your target and if you miss your target what’s beyond your target,” said Leier.

