Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Hunters are reminded to keep safety in mind this season

Valley Today KVLY - Hunter safety
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunting is a Midwest family tradition for most but hunters are reminded to keep safety in the forefront of their mind while out in the fields, blinds, or stands.

Biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish, Doug Leier said there are 10 commandments for hunting safety, but hunters don’t have to memorize it. He just asks for people to always have safety in mind.

Safety measures should include utilizing the guns safety button or unloading the gun while not using it and always beinga ware of your surroundings while taking aim.

“There’s always a little bit of it cant happen to me or it’s not going to happen to me so we really try to stress to people to just slow down and think, before you squeeze that trigger, just stop for a second and make sure you know your target and if you miss your target what’s beyond your target,” said Leier.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
Jacob Metcalf, 29, Fargo
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo
Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
active scene
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation

Latest News

File graphic
Stabbing under investigation in Mahnomen County
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo.
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo
ROMANTIX
Romantix’s move to new building stalled again