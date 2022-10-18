FPD asking for help finding shooting suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now asking for help locating Tarnelle Abraham, a 23-year-old Fargo resident, who has warrants for her arrest for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in connection to a shooting that occurred at Mezzo Apartments, in the 2700 block of 42nd St. S., on October 10. Abraham is 5′4″, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair.

A woman was severely injured in the shooting after a bullet struck her through the apartment window while she was holding a baby. Its alleged that she dropped the baby when she was shot.

If a member of the public locates Abraham, they are advised to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend her. Members of the public are encouraged to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and relay relevant information with accurate details. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

