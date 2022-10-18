Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been stripped of his title as Deputy Mayor.

One of the people, behind his ousting, Arlette Preston, has been sworn in as his replacement.

Piepkorn was reappointed as Deputy Mayor back in June after being re-elected to his seat.

That title is being taken away.

“It is a position that represents us as a body,” said Preston.

Commissioner John Strand added, “when we elect an official to represent us and they wear the hat of being our designated person that’s a different thing.”

Fargo City commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand insisted on rescinding the title of Deputy Mayor from Peipkorn.

“The critical turning point for me is when you went on the radio and told the public that you were going to go after our police chief’s position,” said Strand.

In a memo, the pair called Piepkorn’s behavior “derogatory and abusive” following comments he made regarding the Downtown Engagement Center and the removal of park benches within the downtown area.

“A very intoxicated Native American sleeping right next to my building, so I called 911,” said Piepkorn during a city commission meeting on October 3.

Commissioner Preston added, “the language and the behavior for this last year, there have been at least three incidents. One of them hit the national news.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney defended Peipkorn.

“I do feel badly that in many ways Commissioner Peipkorn has stated he would work on decorum,” Mayor Mahoney said. ”The duties that he has had to do outside of that he has done a great job.”

during Monday night’s meeting, Preston was voted in as the new Deputy Mayor.

The idea of her taking over the position didn’t come without opposition, although not from Peipkorn himself as he remained mostly silent during the discussion.

“Arlette Preston has demonstrated over and over that she does not necessarily follow the rules that we have agreed upon,” said Mahoney. ”My concern is Arlette Preston has her own agenda.”

Commissioner Preston’s new title was thanks to a 4-1 vote including approval from Piepkorn.

It is believed this is the first time that the Deputy Mayor title has been revoked from a city commissioner in Fargo.

