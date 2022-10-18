Contests
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo

City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo.
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo.(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo business owners, who do not live within city limits, will now be given the opportunity to speak during city commission meetings.

The issue was brought up by Fargo Commissioner Arlette Preston after she says a non-resident business owner said they were turned away when requesting to speak during the public comment portion of their meetings.

Mayor Tim Mahoney opposed the idea of expanding the criteria for public comment stating it should just be for Fargo voters.

Commissioner Denise Kolpack rebutted highlighting that if these business owners are paying property taxes then they should be allowed to speak during the public comment portion of the meetings.

