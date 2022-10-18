Contests
Car fire in West Fargo

Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm.

Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire is nearby, but not there and that it is a car that’s on fire.

Fire crews are on the scene and we hope to have more information soon.

Naloxone emergency kit
Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota
6:00pm News October 18 - Part 1
6:00pm Weather - October 18
