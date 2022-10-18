Car fire in West Fargo
Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a business just off Veterans Blvd. on the West Fargo side around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the 800 blk of 24th Ave. E., near Mattress Firm.
Employees at Mattress Firm say the fire is nearby, but not there and that it is a car that’s on fire.
Fire crews are on the scene and we hope to have more information soon.
