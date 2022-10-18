Contests
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it

The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients.
COVID-19 vaccine bottles
COVID-19 vaccine bottles(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years, according to a state audit Tuesday that said some of the vaccines were administered to patients.

The health department disputed the findings. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, said “no non-viable vaccine” was given to patients. In responses that accompanied the audit, the department said clerical errors or other errors of documentation erroneously suggested that expired or bad doses were given.

“DoH uses redundant systems to ensure proper monitoring and distribution of vaccines prior to end of shelf life,” the agency said.

A spokeswoman for the auditor’s office said it wasn’t recommending revaccinations.

“We simply report on what we found,” auditor’s office spokeswoman Emily Dalzell said. “It would be up to the individual and their doctor to decide if revaccination is needed.”

The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found that nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. The audit covered a two-year span that ended June 30. An inventory of the vaccines was conducted on Aug. 8, 2021, the audit said.

