Walsh County man arrested for terrorizing for allegedly pointing a gun at kids

RICK LEE GUDERJAHN
RICK LEE GUDERJAHN(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rick Lee Guderjahn, of Hoople, was arrested and charged for terrorizing after he allegedly pointed a gun at two children.

Court documents revealed that, on October 12, two juveniles noticed Guderjahn standing in his garage pointing a shotgun at them.

One of the minors stated, Guderjahn “pumped the gun several times and pulled the trigger.” after hearing it click.

The two kids later ran away and told an adult about what had happened.

According to court records, as the children were leaving, they heard what sounded like a “gunshot.”

A video was later discovered showing Guderjahn holding a gun similar to what was described by the juveniles outside of his home.

Guderjahn is being held at the Walsh County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

