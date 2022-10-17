Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
Police lights
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car
GLYNDON CRASH
Pickup overturns during two-vehicle crash in Glyndon
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
Officers managed to shoot down a drone over Kyiv on Monday, and it was caught on video.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Killer drone shot down over Kyiv
Treatment at Sanford restores woman’s mobility - October 14
Treatment at Sanford restores woman’s mobility - October 14