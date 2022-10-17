String of structure fires in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire department has been working around the clock to a string of 8 structure fires within 14 hours.

Calls started from noon Sunday until 2 am Monday. Structure fires included a mobile home, garage, and dumpster fires.

One person is detained in relation to one of the fires.

Fire officials find three fires occurring in the same hour within the same neighborhood to be suspicious.

The cause of the fires is still being investigated.

