Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away

Sergeant Bob Thompson
Sergeant Bob Thompson(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63.

Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980.  He spent his career as a Sergeant and night shift supervisor, protecting and serving others. Bob’s fellow officers credit his mentoring with helping them be their best at work and home. He was recognized with multiple awards throughout his career. He was proud of the fact that he worked the night shift right up to his retirement in 2017.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office writes:

Sgt. Thompson was a dedicated public servant to the citizens of Grand Forks County and was a mentor and coach to a lot of deputies over his 37 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones. Sgt. Thompson will be greatly missed.

Services will be Thursday, October 20th. Visitation starts at 1 pm followed by the funeral service at 2 pm at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
GLYNDON CRASH
Three hurt in crash near Glyndon
Police lights
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

Latest News

Jesse James Burnett, 29, Fargo
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
6:00pm Weather - October 17
6:00pm Weather - October 17
6:00pm News October 17 - Part 3
6:00pm News October 17 - Part 3
6:00pm News October 17- Part 2
6:00pm News October 17- Part 2
6:00pm News October 17 - Part 1
6:00pm News October 17 - Part 1