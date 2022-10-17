Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63.

Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980. He spent his career as a Sergeant and night shift supervisor, protecting and serving others. Bob’s fellow officers credit his mentoring with helping them be their best at work and home. He was recognized with multiple awards throughout his career. He was proud of the fact that he worked the night shift right up to his retirement in 2017.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office writes:

Sgt. Thompson was a dedicated public servant to the citizens of Grand Forks County and was a mentor and coach to a lot of deputies over his 37 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones. Sgt. Thompson will be greatly missed.

Services will be Thursday, October 20th. Visitation starts at 1 pm followed by the funeral service at 2 pm at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks.

