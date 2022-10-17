Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
GLYNDON CRASH
Three hurt in crash near Glyndon
Police lights
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Benjamin Civiletti takes the Oath of Office of Attorney-General during a ceremony at the...
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
Court documents say that a Boy Scout killed in an accidental shooting in August was killed by...
Court docs: Child killed in accidental August shooting at Boy Scouts camp was shot by AK-47
Jesse James Burnett, 29, Fargo
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’