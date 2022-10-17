Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month.

The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne neighborhood after newly unsealed court documents say the home was one of many in Fargo at the center of a months-long investigation into a meth distribution ring.

10 people are named as defendants in the case which was filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month. All 10 are charged with Distribution of and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The defendants include Jessica Trottier, Hugo Yanez-Riviera, Steven Arias, Matthew Wood, Pruenda Macias, Justin Keplin, Michael Haugland, Brett Hoiby and Tony Enno.

On August 6 of this year, court documents state Hugo Yanez-Rivera was observed by surveillance units outside of 313 14th St. S. in Fargo, where informants told investigators Yanez-Rivera was dropping off meth to Trottier. Surveillance was conducted throughout the month of August on Yanez-Rivera in Fargo where agents say they watched Yanez-Rivera go to locations associated with Trottier, including 812 7th St. S., where the raid took place, and 1920 21st Ave. S.

On September 2, North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped Yanez-Rivera and searched his vehicle. Officers state they found 10 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine secreted in the door of the vehicle. Based on intercepted messages, calls, and GPS data, court documents say his meth was destined for Jessica Trottier.

Trottier has a lengthy history of drug arrests in Fargo and North Dakota, including a most-recent arrest in February for possession of drug paraphernalia and meth. Cass County Court records show a judge sentenced Trottier to 18 months of supervised probation. Arias, Haugland and Enno also have history within the North Dakota court system for various drug offenses.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

