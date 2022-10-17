Contests
New Cass County K9 ready to hit the streets

Cass County K9 Deputy Griggs
Cass County K9 Deputy Griggs(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony for the newest K9 deputy. After thorough training, K9 Griggs is ready to be deployed in field services.

Griggs and his handler Deputy Jacob Murray recently returned from Iowa where they had a month of intensive training.

“It was a lot of training me, he already knows what to do, it was training me to read off of him,” explained Deputy Murray. “We did a lot. Every day we did narcotics, we did tracks, we did bite work... I mean it’s an intense month.”

Funding to secure K9 Griggs was provided by MLGC, a family-owned rural broadband company serving southwestern Cass County. This is the second K9 the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has received donated funds for.

With the addition of K9 Griggs, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to combat drug-related offenses in the region. In addition to narcotics detection, K9 Griggs is trained to track missing persons, wanted suspects, and criminal apprehension.

