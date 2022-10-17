Contests
NDSU to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university on Monday

Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, is slated to speak at NDSU Monday night, students are expected to protest against her appearance at the university.

NDSU students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a Facebook event post, students will be protesting against “the spread of hate that Candace Owens voices.”

