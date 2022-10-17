Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Mobile home seriously damaged following fire

Crews arrived at the fire in the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Court in S. Fargo.
Crews arrived at the fire in the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Court in S. Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home is seriously damaged following a major fire.

The fire call came in around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17to the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Court, that’s just off 25th St. S.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the building. The flames were contained in a few hours and firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots.

No one is currently living in the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Charette and Bethany Morin were arrested Friday evening by West Fargo Police.
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
There is a police presence at 'The Hill' in Glyndon, MN.
UPDATE: Seek shelter alert issued as law enforcement responded to a mental health crisis situation
Police lights
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car
GLYNDON CRASH
Pickup overturns during two-vehicle crash in Glyndon
WEX logo
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss
Crews rushed to a garage fire in N. Fargo.
Backyard fire gets out of control, jumps to garage
Candace Owens (Credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
NDSU to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university on Monday
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Firefighters put out fire coming from apartment balcony