Mobile home seriously damaged following fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A mobile home is seriously damaged following a major fire.

The fire call came in around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17to the 700 block of Countryside Trailer Court, that’s just off 25th St. S.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the building. The flames were contained in a few hours and firefighters remained on scene to check for hot spots.

No one is currently living in the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

