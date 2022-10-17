Contests
Man arrested for arson after fire in north Fargo

Jacob Metcalf, 29, Fargo
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested for arson, accused of starting a fire in north Fargo late Sunday night.

Fargo Police were called to a suspicious fire involving leaves burning in the 1300 block of University Drive North. Police say the suspect was believed to be hiding so officers began collecting information from witnesses in the area.

A vehicle registered to 29-year-old Jacob Metcalf and abandoned keys were located near the fire scene. Police say Metcalf was also wanted for questioning in relation to a different recent fire case.

Metcalf returned to the scene to find his car keys and officers say he was intoxicated. He was detained for questioning and later arrested on one count of arson.

Two other fires in the vicinity are under investigation and no citations or arrests have been made.

This is among eight fires that the Fargo Fire Department has responded to over a 14-hour span, starting around noon on Sunday.

