High-risk sex offender registers as homeless in Grand Forks

Steven Korb
Steven Korb(North Dakota Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police department wants the public to know about a Level III sex offender who is now homeless in the city.

Steven Korb was convicted in 2010 of corruption of a minor. He is a lifetime registrant after police say an intoxicated 14-year-old girl passed out at a party and woke up to Korb having sex with her. According to the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry, the girl told him ‘no’ but Korb did not stop the sexual assault.

Korb is 5′8″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was convicted in Towner County, North Dakota.

Officials say there are 110 offenders registered with Grand Forks Police that either live, work or attend school within the city of Grand Forks. Of these 110, there are currently 12 high-risk sex offenders.

