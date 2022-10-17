Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting.

Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take advantage of the leaf collection, residents can pile leaves loosely on the berm (next to the curb), away from trees and mailboxes. Streets and gutters must remain clear so debris doesn’t plus the storm drains and no grass or branches are allowed.

If you want to haul leaves and/or grass to one of the yard waste drop sites in town, you can do that through mid-November. You are asked to remove plastic bags when depositing leaves at the sites so that this material can be composted.

For up-to-date information on where city crews are currently picking up leaves, log on to www.grandforksgov.com/leafcollection.

