Firefighters put out fire coming from apartment balcony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire department responded to a fire found on a balcony at an apartment building in south Fargo around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they found light smoke and flames coming from the 3rd-floor balcony at the Willow Park Apartments on 16th Avenue South.

Currently, it’s unclear if there were any injuries or the extent of the damage.

