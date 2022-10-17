Firefighters put out fire coming from apartment balcony

Contests
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire department responded to a fire found on a balcony at an apartment building in south Fargo around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they found light smoke and flames coming from the 3rd-floor balcony at the Willow Park Apartments on 16th Avenue South.

Currently, it’s unclear if there were any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Follow Valley News Live as more details are released.

