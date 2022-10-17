Tonight Will be the Coldest Yet this Season

TUESDAY: The coldest morning of the season arrives Tuesday for many areas... most in the teens with a few single digit temperatures possible! The coldest temperatures are likely within southeastern ND with the cold high pressure right overhead. With a few high level clouds and the high south, temperatures along the International Border will be just a few degrees warmer. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday - despite the sunshine - only warm into the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: By mid-week we kick off a warming trend! Morning temps Wednesday will still be chilly as we start the day with a few teens and mostly 20s. An approaching warm front help our temperatures boost into the 50s in the afternoon! There may even be a couple of low 60s south. There will be a few more clouds. Thursday brings a few clouds as well and temperatures in the 50s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Morning temperatures for Friday and Saturday will be mild in the 30s to even a few low 40s. Through the afternoon Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s. However, the warmer of the days will be on Saturday with highs in the mid to 60s for most! Saturday will also bring breezier conditions as we continue through the weekend.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday morning will be similar in the 40s to near 50 degrees for most with some breezy winds. The windy conditions will continue into Sunday as well. As this low pressure system approaches, we will see some showers and potentially a thunderstorm or two! By Monday when the low shifts east, the cold front moves through, and we end up on the back/colder side of it, the precipitation type turns to snow for some north and west! It comes with more wind as well. It’s still a ways out and we will be keeping a close eye on it!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Coldest morning yet! Sunny and chilly afternoon. Low: 13. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 23. High: 54.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low: 33. High: 57.

FRIDAY: Warmer and partly sunny. Low: 42. High: 59.

SATURDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 65.

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm! Cloudy with shower chance late. Low: 49. High: 70.

MONDAY: Cooler with chance of showers. Low: 45. High: 50.

