Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville.

Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel camper fully engulfed.

People were inside the camper at the time of the fire but everyone was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say a heating pack installed on the camper was the cause.

